KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue near Central Park.

Police had both directions of 31st Street closed while crews worked the crash scene. The area was reported to be back open just after 6:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved crashed into a nearby building, according to a FOX4 crew on the scene.

KCPD tells FOX4 one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.