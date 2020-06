LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating after a person was shot near Westbound I-470 and Blue Parkway Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m.

The shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles on the exit ramp to Blue Parkway.

According to police, a person in one vehicle shot into another vehicle injuring one person, who was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released additional information on the suspect or the victim.

This story is developing.