OLATHE, Kan. — One week after the shooting at Olathe East High School, congressional leaders honored the school resource officer and assistant principal wounded in the attack.

The community continues to rally around the school and one student in particular is thinking ahead to create a safer environment.

Taylor Barth is raising money to put safety kits in each classroom.

Following the shooting at Olathe East High School last week, students are taking preventative safety measures into their own hands.

Barth is selling t-shirts as part of a student project. She’s in a club called Future Career and Community Leaders of America.

Each OE Strong shirt costs $15. The money will buy items needed in an active shooter situation.

“It will include things that are not in a normal tourniquet, a pen that will help them get through glass windows,” Olathe East parent Tabby McCarthy said.

Her daughter goes to OE and is in the same club.

McCarthy is also a substitute teacher at Olathe North.

Considering she’s often in charge of more than 20 students at a time, she likes the idea of a crisis kit.

“I think these kits will just help those that are in the classroom like myself as a sub, and teachers just feel a little more confident and more prepared,” McCarthy said.

Kansas leaders spoke about the shooting in Washington this week.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and other Kansas leaders introduced a resolution to honor the heroes who were shot, SRO Erik Clark and Assistant Principal Kaleb Stoppel.

“The heroic actions and quick response of Officer Clark and Dr. Stoppel saved lives at Olathe East High School last Friday,” said Sen. Moran. “The outpouring of support for the Olathe East community has been inspiring, and this resolution is one more way in which we can honor the actions they took to protect others and thank them for the love, care and sacrifice they showed towards their students and fellow educators.”

“This was a traumatic event for our community, and my heart is with every parent, student, educator, and Kansan as we help each other move forward. I know I am joined by many of those community members in my gratitude for the actions of Officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel, and we are all hoping for their full recovery,” said Rep. Sharice Davids. “I’m glad to join my Kansas colleagues to recognize and commend their bravery.”

Now, Barth wants to make a big difference like those heroes, starting with a t-shirt.

