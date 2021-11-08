1 woman killed, another wounded in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance.

Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home. Both were rushed to a hospital, where one of the women died from her injuries.

Police have not released the women’s names. Wichita Police Lt. Roderick Miller told television station KAKE that investigators were interviewing neighbors and the surviving woman to learn more details of the shooting.