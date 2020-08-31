1 woman killed in shooting 55th and Swope Parkway, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway on Aug. 31.

Police were called at about 3:45 a.m. to a residence on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 30s inside a home with gunshot wounds.

EMS tried to treat the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

This is Kansas City’s 132nd homicide in 2020. There were at least 101 at this time in 2019 and 89 in 2018, according to crime statistics provided by the police department.

“Detectives are working really hard… there’s federal investigators right along side them,” Sgt. Jake Becchina told FOX4.

Police know there were at least one or two other people in the home. Detectives are talking with potential witnesses and will provide more information later.

Becchina asked anyone with information about this case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

