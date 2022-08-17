KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One year ago Skylar Neeham was murdered at a Kansas City, Kansas park. U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect a local man back in April, but the Wyandotte County Sherriff’s Office said the case isn’t over yet.

Needham was playing a game of Pokémon GO at Matney Park when he was killed.

“They say time heals all wounds but this wound time did not help,” said Needham’s sister Loren Wallace.

It’s the moments this dad, bother and friend doesn’t get anymore because of someone else’s selfish actions

“Skylar doesn’t get the chance to see his kids grow up and that is devastating,” Wallace said.

Four months ago they got their first slice of justice when David Young III was charged and arrested.

“Do you know what you took away…do you know who you took away I want to know why,” Wallace said.

Deputies’ crystal clear that he’s not the only one they’re looking for.

“I want answers we need justice and we won’t have justice until everybody is arrested and held accountable,” Wallace said.

Michelle Norris is the co-founder of Corey’s Network, named after her son who was killed back in 2013. The goal of her organization is to help families of homicide victims. They say there are more than 700 unsolved murders dating back as far as 1970 across the Kansas City area.

“We need to be more aware of the fact it happens to everyday people, everywhere in every situation,” Norris said.

She said it takes all of us no matter where you are in the city.

“It is such a vast situation we have to make sure the community is constantly aware,” Norris said.

