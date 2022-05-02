OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No one was hurt in an early Monday morning house fire in Overland Park, but 10 are displaced.

Overland Park fire crews were called to the 8700 block of Conser Drive just after 3 a.m. onb Monday on reports of a house fire and while on the way to the scene, a second call reported people trapped in the basement.

On scene, fire fighters found residents outside the home and located the people trapped inside the basement and confirmed they made it out safe.

Crews began an offensive attack on the fire and had it controlled in a few minutes. A few residents were checked for smoke inhalation injuries.

The Red Cross was called to help 10 occupants with lodging.

The Overland Park Fire Department said the home had no working smoke alarms and the department urges residents to maintain a working smoke alarm in their homes.

