KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ten Kansas City area residents have been charged by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well for illegally possessing firearms.

David M. Jones, 29, also known as “Davo”

Nathaniel Finney, 33, also known as “Nate”

Joshua T. Fluker, 29, also known as “Jizzle”

Reggie McDowell, 25, also known as “Dime”

Isaac J. Wilson, 27, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces”

Jason Lumpkin, 34, also known as “Lump”

Vincent T. Jackson, 31, also known as “Squeak”

Steffon Rainey, 30, also known as “Cheese” and “Money”

Shane Mitchell, 27, also known as “Biggz”

Deonte E. Willams, 29, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc”

All were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 22.

That indictment was unsealed and made public Thursday following the arrests of most of the suspects in a metro-wide law enforcement operation Thursday morning.

The federal indictment alleges that all 10 suspects participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2016, to June 22, 2022.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, McDowell is also charged with six counts related to distributing methamphetamine and three counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The indictment also charges various other suspects in various counts related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Jones and Mitchell are each also charged with distributing fentanyl. Mitchell is also charged with distributing cocaine. Mitchell and Finney are also each charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

