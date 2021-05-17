10 people displaced after lightning strike sets roof on fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten people are temporarily out of a home after a lightning strike set fire to their roof this weekend.

Just before 7 a.m. on May, lightning struck a fourplex along Chestnut Avenue. The bolt of electricity started a fire that burned the roof off the dwelling.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, the six children and four adults who were inside at the time of the fire are now displaced. Neighbors say this is heartbreaking to see.

“It’s real crazy because we are supposed to be living here, we are supposed to be having generations built inside this community, and every day, it’s something new.“ neighbor Aisha King said.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown, but the Red Cross is helping alleviate some of the burden as the families work to rebuild.

“Make them secure for the next couple of days until they can work with the caseworker, and they can help thems figure out what the next step to recovery is.” Scott Riggs, Red Cross Disaster Coordinator, said.

Aisha King said knows firsthand what it’s like to be inside of a burning house. She said the memories have traumatized her.

“A lot of smoke a lot of dark everything. We couldn’t see anything. The only thing I could see is my brother waving at me telling me to come outside,” King said.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safe. Now, they’re leaning on the Red Cross and their community to make it through the next steps.

