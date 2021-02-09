10-vehicle wreck in Grandview Triangle shuts down exit but no serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-vehicle pile-up in the Grandview Triangle has closed one exit for over two hours Tuesday night, police say.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 470 to northbound 71 Highway and northbound Interstate 435.

Crews are still working to clear the crash, which has closed multiple lanes around the exit. KC Scout estimates it will be roughly 9 p.m. before the highway is clear. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Kansas City police said there are no serious injuries associated with this crash. Details about what led up to the wreck were not immediately available.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.