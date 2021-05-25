10-year-old boy on bike seriously injured after being struck near East 48th and Breckenridge Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Kansas City.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near East 48th Terrace and Breckenridge Avenue, just west of Lee’s Summit Road.

Police said the driver of a blue Honda was traveling north on Breckenridge when the 10-year-old came up on a BMX bicycle on the west side of the street in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was unable to stop and struck the bicycle and 10-year-old boy.

Police said the boy has life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda and two children in the vehicle were not reported to have injuries.

