ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A 10-year-old Johnson County girl is recovering after being hit by a car while selling lemonade in her neighborhood over the weekend.

Neighbors in Roeland Park said the driver didn’t stop after hitting the girl, near Buena Vista and Catalina Street. Roeland Park police said it happened Saturday afternoon.

A 12-year-old said she and two other girls were selling lemonade on the sidewalk and grassy area when a driver jumped the curb, came up on the sidewalk and hit her 10-year-old friend. She said the driver then swerved and sped off.

“You should be able to have a lemonade stand in your neighborhood,” neighbor Michelle Daugharthy said. “That should be a safe thing to do.”

The 12-year-old remembers the scary moment she saw the car speeding toward their stand.

“SUV coming up like really fast and it came up on the sidewalk and hit my friend and then swerved off,” she said. “I kind of froze when it was happening, but then after I just screamed and ran to the neighbor’s house.”

She ran to get a neighbor for help and called 911. Emergency responders showed up and the 10-year-old’s parents took her to the hospital.

Meantime, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The Roeland Park Police Department said the vehicle that hit the girl was recovered and is at the crime lab in Johnson County The chief told FOX4 the owner has been identified and the investigation continues.

“There’s not a reason you need to get somewhere so fast that you need to hit somebody, and if you do hit someone stop make sure they’re ok,” Neighbor Joanna Rush said.

The hit and run happened in front of Joanna Rush’s home. She’s lived there for about 17 years and said people speed along Buena Vista all the time.

“It could have happened to anyone and cars need to be more aware. They need to pay more attention,” Rush said. “Our speed limit is 25 for a reason. On the regular, people are driving 35 and there’s lots of kiddos.”

“It’s really scary. cars speed on here. All the time,” Daugharthy said. “Unfortunately, the thing that we were fearful of happening sometime, did happen.”

Daugharthy’s little entrepreneur said she’s nervous to get back out there again.

“I’m kind of just scared to even walk on the sidewalk now,” The 12-year-old said. “Or even have a lemonade stand.”

To aid in safety, Daugharthy said she would like to see speed humps installed to slow people down.

Family said the 10-year-old is going to be OK.