10-year-old Kansas City internet sensation in need of heart transplant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City based internet sensation known for his love of spicy foods is in need of a heart transplant.

Aaron Vaughn, better known as The Kapsaicin Kid, is only 10 years old and he has tens of thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube.

“Capsaicin is like what makes spicy things hot. I’m a kid obviously,” Aaron said.

He was born with a heart defect and after three open heart surgeries his only option has become a transplant.

Friends and family raised money for him and others suffering from heart disease at Crane Brewing Company in Raytown on Sunday.

Aaron tasted his first jalapeno when he was four. “I thought, 'Is there more spicy stuff that I could eat because I could make a living off this'!”

Aaron spends a lot of time at Children's Mercy Hospital where he takes great joy in scaring nurses with masks from horror movies. “ I told my mom I’m gonna put one on and when they come around and get my vitals they are gonna turn me over and I’m gonna be like (scary smile).”

At Aaron's fundraiser Common Descent Provisions sold hot sauce developed specifically for him, and Wilma's Food's grilled up a panini with scorpion pepper mayo and Carolina Reaper bread.

If you would like to make a donation to Aaron and the kids fighting heart disease at Children's Mercy in Kansas City click here.