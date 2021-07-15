10-year-old victim’s father speaks out after deadly Northland house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police continued their investigation into a Northland house fire where two children died and three other people were injured.

The family of one of the children sat down with FOX4 to talk about their son who died too soon but left a beautiful legacy behind.

Chace Freeman’s dad, Michael Freeman, lives in a house just around the corner from where the deadly fire happened.

He was enjoying a beautiful Wednesday on his back porch when he heard someone screaming about a house on fire.

“I just looked out of the house and saw the flames and took off down running,” he said.

The home on fire is where his 10-year-old son Chace lived part time with his mom.

“If I could’ve, I would’ve went inside and got them, but I just couldn’t do it,” Michael Freeman said. “Too many people holding me back to screaming his name no answer.”

Freeman saw his son briefly when firefighters brought him out of the burning home and rushed him to the hospital by ambulance.

“No parent should have to see that ever,” he said.

It was in that ambulance at Children’s Mercy Hospital where Freeman said goodbye. Chace didn’t make it.

Chace turned 10 last month and was about to start tackle football. He learned the love of baseball from his dad, who also coached his son. It was one of Michael Freeman’s favorite memories.

“He enjoyed every single minute of it. He didn’t want me not to coach, he wanted to be right there,” he said. “It never ceases to amaze me how kind he was to everyone and how much he cared.”

Whether taking neighbors garbage cans to their garage after trash day or making videos for friends who were sick, the family said Chace was loving, giving and the best big brother.

“He’ll set up with his brother and watch TV and snuggle together,” Michael Freeman said. “It’s just, I’m never going to see it again.”

They cherish the memories of Chace including his little brother in special moments like blowing out the candles on his birthday and teaching him how to ride a scooter. Always setting a good example of how to love.

“You know you might think you know a lot, but when a kid can teach you something, he has a big impact on our lives.”

Police were on scene Thursday, continuing the investigation into what caused the deadly fire. It could take several days to figure it out.