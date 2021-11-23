10 years later, Rosilyn Temple continues hope for justice in son’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are not an easy time for everyone, especially those who’ve lost a loved one. For one community crusader working to stop violent crimes in Kansas City, this year marks a milestone that no mother should have to remember.

In 2011, it was the day before Thanksgiving. Kansas City police officers found a man murdered inside his apartment near 47th and Benton Boulevard.

“He had paid for all my Thanksgiving food and his Thanksgiving food,” Rosilyn Temple remembered.

It was a Thanksgiving meal this family never got to eat together,

“I remember my sweet potato pies in the oven,” Rosilyn Temple said.

A memory fresh in her mind as she returns to the scene of the crime a decade after her son was found murdered.

Police are still searching for Antonio Thompson’s killer.

“It just hurts that it’s 10 years and it’s not solved,” sister LaShanda Temple said. “I just want it solved before my mother takes her last breath. She deserves that. We deserve that.”

Ten years ago, Rosilyn Temple called police for a welfare check on her 26-year-old.

She felt the world stop when the sergeant came out of Thompson’s apartment.

“The look he gave me just basically destroyed my inside. He said, he’s in there. He said, he’s been murdered,” Rosilyn Temple said. “And I fell to the ground, I fell to the ground. I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Temple found it troubling that there wasn’t a community liason beyond the crime scene tape, someone to guide her through the red and blue lights.

“There wasn’t no one out here bridging that gap. No one coming to support me out here as a momma,” Rosilyn Temple said. “If I would’ve had a momma come and hug me.”

She said that’s when God turned her pain into purpose and KC Mothers in Charge was born.

Temple has dedicated her life to this community, showing up for other moms who’ve lost loved ones.

She’s helped thousands of grieving families since 2014.

“We didn’t ask for this. We’re part of a club we didn’t ask to join,” Rosilyn Temple said. “We’ve got to stop killing each other.”

If you have information about her son’s case, or any of the unsolved homicides in Kansas City, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

You can remain anonymous and the right information could get you a $25,000 reward.