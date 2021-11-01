100 years ago: National WWI Museum dedicated to past, and future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been 100 years since the land where the National WWI Museum and Liberty Memorial was dedicated, but the museum is making sure its history stays alive today.

The museum tweeted video to show Kansas City what the area looked like on Nov. 1, 1921. There was a massive crowd for a parade and the dedication of the site across from Union Station.

See footage from a century ago today in Kansas City of the parades, crowds, stunning scenes, ceremony and speeches from the 1921 site dedication of our Memorial. | #WW1Memorial100 pic.twitter.com/hAKXzHBEc1 — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) November 1, 2021

The milestone will be officially celebrated on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. Organizers are planning a recreation of the site dedication ceremony. It will include five representatives standing in for the five Allied commanders and their respective countries. The event begins at 8 a.m.

You don’t need to wait until Nov. 11th to experience the celebration. There are QR codes located on signs around the North Lawn of the Museum and across the street at Union Station. Just scan the code to see a different picture or video of taken from that exact location 100 years ago.

The WWI Museum and Liberty Memorial have a number of other events planned around Veterans Day. Events begin on Nov. 11.