1,000 gallons of jet fuel spill at Topeka Regional Airport

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are trying to contain hundreds of gallons of jet fuel that spilled Thursday evening at the Topeka Regional Airport, according to airport police.

Around 1,000 gallons spilled around 5 p.m. at the Freeman Holdings Fuel Farm at the airport, also known as Forbes Field. The Metropolitan Topeka Aiport Authority, which oversees the Topeka Regional and Billard Airports, said Evergy’s Lawrence Plant and a hazmat team came in to assist. Firefighters from Shawnee Heights, the 190th Air Refueling Wing and Topeka all came to help as well.

Emergency crews could be seen around 6:15 p.m. working to contain the spill on the tarmac near the Topeka Regional Airport’s air traffic control tower.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

All air traffic to the airport was temporarily shut down while crews worked to clean up the spill.