100,000 doses: Johnson County health department announces the county has surpassed the mark

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said the county has surpassed the 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose threshold at county vaccination clinics.

JCDHE data shows 45% of eligible Johnson County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 32% percent have been fully immunized.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention compiles data from other states where Johnson County residents have received doses and their numbers show that 34.4% percent of total county population is fully vaccinated.

“It has never been easier or more convenient to get that vaccine than right now,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, said. “The vaccine is safe, effective and will prevent you from getting a serious illness”.

In accordance with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment vaccination plan, starting May 3, those eligible for the vaccine will be able to schedule appointments at the Lenexa clinic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as walk-in hours starting May 1.

Walk-In hours

Saturday May 1 – 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday May 4 & Wednesday May 5 – 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Thursday May 6 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

