KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has some extra spending money for the holiday season.

The Missouri Lottery announced this week that a player in Jackson County won a $100,00 top prize on a “Money Rush” scratchers ticket bought at the Walmart off Bolger Road in Independence.

According to the Missouri Lottery, players have won over $5.8 million playing the $5 ticket since it started on Sept. 25.

This is the second $100,000 scratchers win announced in Missouri this week. Another player won after buying a “2,000,000 Sizzling Riches” scratcher in Mexico, Missouri.