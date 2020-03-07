100K gallons of surprise water spew from Northland family’s sump, floods yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We haven't had heavy rain for a while, but a Northland family's yard has been flooding for days.

Their sump pump has spewed out more than 100,000 gallons of water.

Lena Morris and her husband were enjoying a family night at home last Wednesday when they heard an unusual sound.

“The sump pump kicked on, and my husband was like, 'That's kind of weird.' We thought maybe we just had enough to kick out the water from the runoff,” Morris said.

But the sump pump didn't turn off.

“We're like no problem, we'll just call 311. They'll come out and figure out where this water's coming from, and we'll get it taken care of,” Morris said.

But she said that's not quite what happened. Someone from KC Water did come out, but the person didn't stay long. On a second visit, she was told the maintenance request would be closed. Yet, the sump pump just kept on running.

“It's been quite a long nine days,” she said.

The pump spewed so much water, the family’s yard flooded. They added a hose to push the water away from their foundation, and every 45 seconds, six or more gallons of water dump out.

“Then the investigation on my end began,” Morris said.

She tested the water from the pump and nearby storm sewer. Both came back chlorinated, meaning the water is treated city water.

Finally, after contacting councilwoman Teresa Loar’s office, she got back-to-back visits with big crews from KC Water.

“I'm frustrated it's taken this long. As a citizen, I should be able to call the city for help for a concern, and they should come out and take care of the problem in a timely manner,” she said.

KC Water says it just took a while to find the source of the problem, but they were working to help. They repaired a nearby fire hydrant and said a leaking private section of the water line at a neighbor's home was the primary issue, which that homeowner will have to resolve.

But Morris now worries about what hidden damage all the water below her home might've caused before the answers were found. She said she thinks the city could've handled the situation better.

“Clearly there’s a problem. Let's not leave it and just hope the problem's going to go away. Let's stay and find a solution because this has literally been a nightmare,” Morris said.

But for now, her neighbors will have to make things right.

KC Water said a neighboring homeowner had noticed low water pressure, which is a sign the home owner might have a problem. You can always call 311 to have crews come and check those kinds of things out to see if there's a bigger issue going on and to identify the source.