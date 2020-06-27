102-year-old woman survives 1918 flu, cancer, and COVID-19

NASHUA, N.H. — 102-year-old Mildred “Gerry” Schappals can be described using one word.

Survivor.

She beat the Spanish flu in 1918, cancer and now COVID-19.

She was only a baby she caught the Spanish flu in 1918 – the first pandemic that swept through the United States.

“She was only about 10-months old when she had it,” her daughter, Julia Schappals, said. “The doctor had given up on her said that she would likely die. High fever. They didn’t even to bother to pin the diaper on her when they changed her because she didn’t move.”

But she made it. She then went to college, got married, had two children and became a teacher in Nashua.

In her 60s and 70s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and colon cancer.

“She had radiation treatment for the breast cancer, and she had a surgery and a whole chemo regimen for colon cancer. And she survived them. Both,” Julia Schappals said.

Gerry is now at an assisted living facility in Nashua where – fast forward to 2020 – she came down with COVID-19. But even at 102, she beat that too.

“I was surprised. But then again, I was not surprised to learn that she survived it,” Julia Schappals said. “That’s how she’s been her entire life. And when we asked her about it, she kind of pooh-poohed it. ‘Yeah. I was sick for a couple of days. It wasn’t bad.’”

The coronavirus causes respiratory symptoms that are mild or unnoticed by most people. However, some experience severe symptoms resulting in health complications and, in some some cases, death.

Gerry is camera shy, but her family and the staff at her care facility said she is fully recovered and is still as sweet and kind and independent as ever.

Her daughter said she wants to live to 150 – and her family isn’t betting against it. The 102-year-old said the secret to life is to live each day to the fullest and to not sweat the small stuff.