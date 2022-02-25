PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors file new charges against nearly a dozen inmates for their alleged roles in a riot at the Platte County, Missouri jail in December 2021.

Court documents show 25 inmates assigned to the G housing block were involved in the riot.

Paperwork shows some of the inmates damaged property, barricaded doors, flooded the shower room, and throwing wet toilet paper at the observation windows and camera.

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Joshua Vasquez and 34-year-old Stephen Smith with property damage and other related crimes stemming from the riot. Court documents show they worked with other inmates to damage a sprinkler system in the shower room and flooded the area. The documents show 33-year-old Zacary Mace was also involved in flooding the room.

Another inmate, Christopher Mejia, 42, was charged with damaging the sprinkler system, but also with throwing a chair and barricading a slider door.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Bruce Brandenburg damaged property and also used tables and chairs to barricade a door to prevent officers from entering the area.

Platte and Clay County SWAT Teams responded and fired pepperballs and plastic balls into the area to regain control over the inmates.

Court documents show a number of others were passive participants in the riot by sitting in chairs and refusing to follow lock down orders. The following inmates have been charged with refusing to obey law enforcement officers during a riot:

25-year-old Josef Cunningham

38-year-old James Keller

32-year-old Nathan Martin

32-year-old Elijah Mayhew

37-year-old Richard Dedrick

25-year-old Mason Harvey

Harvey Prewett

All eleven inmates will have future court dates in connection with the charges.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.