11 people shot, 1 killed overnight, July 4-5, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eleven people were reportedly shot, killing one person, within four hours of Fourth of July night, police confirmed to FOX4.

The shootings all happened between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

One person died from the shootings, and several more face life-threatening injuries.

69th and Swope

Police were called to N.W. Waukomis and N. Robin Hood Lane at 10:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting victim in the street. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not made available.

A witness told police that the victim was shot at 69th Street and Swope Parkway. When police went to investigate that location, they couldn’t find any evidence.

43rd and Indiana

Police responded to St. Luke’s Hospital at 10:40 p.m. on a reported shooting. Officers talked with a victim who said he was shot at a club on Indiana Avenue. However, he did not want to talk more or press charges. His wound was non-life-threatening.

Over the next hour, police found three other victims related to the shooting. Two arrived at Research Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Another was found in a car near Swope Parkway and Meyer Boulevard. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Blue Parkway and Oakley

Police were sent to Blue Parkway and Oakley at 12:25 a.m. on a reported shooting. While they were heading there, the victim drove herself to the hospital. The woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was sent into surgery. Her injuries were considered life-threatening.

The woman told police that she was at a house in the area of 47th and Sni-a-Bar Road. She said she was shot, but she could not provide a name or address.

11400 block of Palmer

Police responded to the 11400 block of Palmer Avenue at 12:27 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers got there, they found two female victims near a car parked in front of the house. Both were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim later showed up at a different hospital and said he was shot at the same location.

Police responded to the downtown location at 12:30 a.m. on a shooting call. A person reportedly saw the victim unresponsive on the corner as they were passing by.

The man was declared dead at the scene. He has been identified as 28-year-old Deangelo Wallace.

Meyer and Swope

A person arrived at Research Medical Center with a gunshot wound at 1:25 a.m. A witness said they were driving through Swope Park near the Meyer Boulevard entrance when a shot was fired into the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim’s injuries are serious but don’t appear to be life-threatening, police stated.