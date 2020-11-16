11-year-old arrested in St. Louis after shooting teen during argument

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested an 11-year-old boy after he shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in St. Louis.
Police said the 16-year-old was shot in the leg and the arm during an argument shortly before noon Saturday in the city’s Penrose neighborhood.
Afterward, the 11-year-old was taken to juvenile detention.
The incident was classified as a domestic assault. Police said the teen was in stable condition.
This year, St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children. More than 100 children have been victims of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.
