11-year-old girl pioneers law change after stalked by teacher

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A tragedy turned into a triumph, as Governor Kelly signed into law House Bill 2071 which Increased the criminal penalties for stalking of a minor.

James Loganbill a 58-year-old former teacher at Meadow Lane Elementary School told leaders at the school he was attracted to his 11-year-old student Addalyn Antonucci.

Upon arrest detectives found 210 pictures and 31 videos of Addalyn on Loganbill’s phone and iPad.

He was charged with reckless stalking which carries a maximum sentence of only one-year. Addalyn and her mom Kristyn became activists working to strengthen the punishment for this crime.

“Really what we did was close the language in this law to make it more obtainable for a charge to happen for somebody that’s going to pray on children.” Kristyn Antonucci, Addalyn’s mom, said.

House Bill 2071 signed into law by Governor Kelly Friday does just that.

Stalking a child under the age of 14 has now been upgraded to a felony.

Addalyn said knowing that her bravery could help other kids avoid what she went through motivated her to keep going.

“It was really hard I mean I don’t think any kid should have to go through something like that, but now that we can make this really cool law it’s definitely worth all of that.” Addalyn Antonucci said.

Addalyn’s mom Kristyn was brought to tears by her daughter’s bravery.

Yes, I mean. Our whole family has been so proud of how she’s handled this.” Kristyn said.

Addalyn and some of her classmates have to appear in Loganbill’s trial on June 2nd, as a request of Loganbill.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android