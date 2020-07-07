11-year-old girl, woman killed after altercation in Columbia sparked by fireworks

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman were killed weekend shooting in Columbia during an altercation sparked by fireworks.

Police identified the woman killed early Sunday as Tara Knedler and the girl only by her first name of Ri’ajauhna. KOMU reports that her last name was withheld per the family’s request.

Three other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

Officials said someone unintentionally shot fireworks at someone’s household.

Jones noted the deaths were not caused by fireworks. He described it as “senseless gun violence.”

One person has been arrested.