KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Prospect Avenue Monday night.

According to Kansas City police, the child was in the street lighting fireworks at a family gathering at about 11:30 p.m.

A silver-colored sedan travelling south hit the child and drove away from the scene.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

