119th Street bridge over I-35 closing for 90 days starting in June

OLATHE, Kan. — Starting June 1, the 119th Street bridge over I-35 Highway will be closed for 90 days.

The closure is part of the I-35 and 119th Street Improvement Project that is aimed at improving efficiency of an area that sees a unique combination of freight, industrial, office, entertainment and residential traffic.

A detour will be marked and available around the bridge to direct the flow of traffic.

The construction will block left turns coming off the interstate, but traffic will still be able to turn right.

The project was supposed to begin on July 1, 2021, but steel delays were going to push the completion date into 2022. The city made scheduling modifications to keep the expected completion date in 2021 and move the start date up.

Additional details for the project are available online on the City of Olathe’s website.