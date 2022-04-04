KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Fire Department, 12 people were displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment building.

Crews were called to the 2900 block of E 38th Street at about 4:41 a.m. Monday morning on reports of smoke coming from the three-story building.

Once on scene, fire fighters saw smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the building.

No one was injured and the origin of the fire is under investigation.

