KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dozen Kansas City-area residents have been indicted for alleged conspiracy resulting in nearly $250,000 in fraudulent pandemic loans.

Prosecutors say the 12 local residents each received thousands in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans issued under the federal CARES Act. The loan program was meant to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal grand jury has charged the following people:

Renetta Golden-Larimore, 54, Kansas City

Don A. Baker, 47, Kansas City

Stephan Booth, 40, Kansas City

Candace E. Hill-Williams, 25, Kansas City

Reisjon Larimore, 25, Kansas City

Teiara M. Mercer, 23, Kansas City

Padgit L. Smith, 48, Kansas City

Joseph Valdivia III, 45, Kansas City

Salvadore Valdivia, 41, Kansas City

Mone’y C. Woods, 21, Kansas City

Cameron P. Henderson, 27, Independence

Roger Larimore, 27, Raytown

The grand jury returned the indictment in late April, and it was unsealed Tuesday after several of those charged were arrested and made their first court appearances.

Prosecutors say Golden-Larimore prepared and filed fake PPP loan applications for the other 11, and received payments between $2,000-7,000 from the loan proceeds for doing so.

The indictment says Golden-Larimore also created false IRS forms for nonexistent businesses and changed income for some existing businesses in order to qualify for the PPP loans.

Each of the people charged received a PPP loan of either $20,832 or $20,833, prosecutors say.

Golden-Larimore has also been charged with 12 counts of wire fraud in addition to conspiracy. The other 11 have also been charged with aiding and abetting her in one of those wire fraud charges.

If convicted, the jury’s indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, requiring all 12 defendants to forfeit any property obtained from the alleged fraud, including the $20,832.

In a separate case, Theresa Griswold, 42, of Olathe, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after obtaining a fraudulent PPP loan. Griswold admitted she received a $20,832 PPP loan, prosecutors say.