TRENTON, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy died after an ATV incident on Saturday evening in Trenton, Missouri.

The crash occurred as the ATV was headed southbound on Southwest 30th Avenue.

The driver of the ATV attempted to do a curve in the roadway, lost control and traveled off the east side of the road.

He was ejected and the vehicle came to a rest on its wheels in the roadway facing east.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.