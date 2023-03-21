KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who left on foot with an 18-year-old man.

MSHP says the Farmington, Missouri Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce.

Pierce is believed to have left her Farmington home, located just over an hour south of St. Louis, on foot with David Allen Jennings sometime between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 12:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Pierce is described as standing 5’3″ and weighs 163 pounds. She has black hair with red tint, blue eyes, fair complexion with burn marks on her wrist, wearing a black hoodie with “JT” in white letters and jeans with holes in them.

Jennings is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 245 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, fair complexion, and is wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and shorts.

MSHP reports Pierce has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions.

Jennings possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area and authorities believe they could be heading to that location with an unknown route of travel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Farmington Police Department at (573) 431-3131.