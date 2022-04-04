SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 12-year-old Olathe boy died in a crash in a rural area southeast of Topeka early Sunday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff announced Landon S. Turner was killed around 12:30 a.m. According to the Sheriff, the driver of the car Turner was riding in lost control. The car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled several times.

Landon was sitting in the front seat and was ejected from the car, according to deputies.

The driver, 19-year-old Dalton V. Turner of Berryton, Kan., was seriously injured in the crash and is hospitalized.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation.

