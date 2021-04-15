12-year-old shot and killed in Leavenworth; three arrested, including two teens

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police say a 12-year-boy was shot and killed Wednesday night near a pharmacy in the 2500 block of S. 4th Street, and officers arrested three people. Police say the shooters struck another vehicle in the area with a 30-year-woman and her 6-month-old daughter inside, but didn’t say that they were hurt.

Investigators say this happened at about 6:45 p.m. near the KARE Pharmacy where the shooter in the parking lot fired at a black Volkswagen Jetta. The suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Charger and weren’t there when police arrived.

While investigators were at the scene, the victim arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital and was pronounced deceased. They haven’t been identified yet. Police tell FOX4 he was an innocent bystander.

Officers got information from witnesses that led them to a home in the 200 block of South 12th Street where they arrested three on Thursday morning. The suspects are a 25-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy. The teenagers are from Kansas City, Kansas, and went to juvenile detention.

The adult suspect hasn’t been identified yet, but FOX4 has a news crew in Leavenworth gathering the latest details. We’ll have updates on this page and later editions of FOX4 News.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android