13 fraternity members at K-State test positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several members of a K-State fraternity have tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after classes began on campus.

The Riley County Health department released information about the outbreak Tuesday.

According to the health department, at total of 13 members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity have tested positive for the virus.

The health department has been in contact with the fraternity and has shared information on safety procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters.

It was not immediately clear how the outbreak at the fraternity began.

In-person classes for the fall semester at K-State began Monday.

RELATED: Kansas State sets reduced capacity for football games, Mizzou releases COVID-19 guidelines