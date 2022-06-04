DE SOTO, Kan. — A 13-year-old has died from their injuries following a collision involving a truck and a bicycle Friday evening.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Lexington Ave and Wea Street around 6:00 p.m.

Early investigation indicates that the teen was traveling southbound on Wea Street and did not stop at the stop sign at Lexington Ave. The bicycle collided with a trailer being pulled by the truck, according to the Office.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with the investigation the collision has been determined an accident.

