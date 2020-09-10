Teen reported missing in Prairie Village has been located, police say

UPDATE: Prairie Village said early Thursday morning that the teen has been located and returned home safe.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A 13-year-old has been reported missing in Prairie Village, police said.

The teen, who goes by “Cam” or “Camden,” was last seen leaving home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a black shirt, tan pants, green shoes and carrying a gray backpack, according to police.

Police said the teen is described as being 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call 913-642-5151.