WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to climb in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that the COVID-19 death toll is 8,939, increasing 137 over last week’s update.

The KDHE shows that 27 of the deaths have been this month. Three have been in the past week.

One of the newly reported deaths is a child under 10. The KDHE said the child died in February, but the death was only recently added to the COVID-19 cases.

Since last Wednesday, 3,114 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-day average of cases is 375, which is 21 higher than last week.

There are 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 76 last week:

62 adult patients

10 children

11 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care

The KDHE tests some of the positive cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, the number of cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant jumped from 227 to 425 in Kansas, an increase of 198.

More than 19,000 Kansans got vaccinated against the coronavirus since last week’s update:

2,450 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

2,948 got a second dose

13,779 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.28% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.79% have completed a vaccine series.