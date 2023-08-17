SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee, Kansas, police detectives recovered more than 450 items, believed to be stolen, from an area residence.

The Shawnee Police Departments said earlier this year detectives received information that resulted in a months-long investigation with the help of area law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at a residence in western Shawnee.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a total of 479 suspected stolen merchandise, mostly power tools, with an estimated worth of $138,000.

The police department said once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.