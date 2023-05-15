KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a 44-year-old woman, Jackson County officials say.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Circuit Court said the Office of the Juvenile Officer filed a petition Friday against the 14-year-old alleging second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The teen, who has not been named at this time, is charged in the death of Jamie Craig.

Kansas City police said officers found the woman dead in an apartment near E. Missouri and Woodland avenues on April 29.

Officers were initially called to area on a welfare check. Police said she died from “apparent trauma,” but would not release any further information on her cause of death.

Court documents detailing the allegations have not been released since the 14-year-old’s case is in juvenile court at this time.

The Jackson County court spokesperson said the second-degree murder charge requires a mandatory certification hearing where a judge will determine if the 14-year-old should be tried as a juvenile or adult.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.