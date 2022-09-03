OTTAWA, Kan. — Ottawa police arrested a 14-year-old teen Friday for burglary that occurred in Ottawa, Kansas.

Officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.

A homeowner retired and found some missing property including weapons.

Officers identified the suspect as a 14-year-old male who lived in the area. The teen was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, criminal discharge of a weapon, aggravated child endangerment theft, and criminal discharge to property.

The total property exceeds $1,000.

Investigators said the suspect discharged a weapon inside the victim’s residence multiple times. At least one round was shot in a wall at the residence next door.

No one was injured.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said in a statement. “There was a family, including small children, inside the residence that was struck by gunfire. I want to thank the victim for immediately reporting this crime.”

“And, as we do with other gun thefts, we encourage everyone to keep firearms secured no matter their location. I know that is easier said than done inside a locked residence but keeping firearms locked in a safe when away from your home will help reduce the chances of weapons ending up in a criminal’s hands.”

The teen will remain in the Douglas County Detention Center until; a court hearing in Franklin County.

