15 and the Mahomies bringing all-inclusive play site to KC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is at it again, except this time it’s off the field with a $1,000,000 donation.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Chiefs quarterback’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced its plans to help transform the Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park in Kansas City.

“It’s needed for our youth to come back into the park and have somewhere to go to,” said Bishop Tony Caldwell of Kansas City.

Mahomes foundation is helping he Kansas City Parks and Recreation board put an all-inclusive play site at the park.

KC Parks and Rec awarded Gunter Construction the design build contract for the education play site at the park.

The $1 million contract includes community engagement, conceptual design, developing construction documents, performing all work, and acquiring all materials for construction of the playground.

“So this park will be appropriate for kids with sensory issues, physical disabilities or mental disabilities,” said Marques Fitch, executive director of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. “It will really hopefully bring everyone together.”

People who went to the park to clean up trash on Martin Luther King Jr. Day said the new addition is needed.

“For Mahomes to dig in his purse and do this and he’s not really from Kansas City, but he’s representing Kansas City Chiefs, that’s a big thing man,” said Desmound Logan, founder of Smoke Your Tires Not Your Homies.

“I love that idea,” Katie Hilty said. “I think it’s great way to bring people together and especially in an area like this where there isn’t a lot of kids activities, you know.”

And people at home can play a part in the new addition to the East Plaza as well.

“All of our Mahomies out there will have the opportunity to purchase bricks,” Fitch said. “They can describe them with their names. They can remember loved ones that passed away.”

Register here if you’re interested in the park’s brick program.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for March with a completion date of fall 2021.

People can come out to the community engagement session in early February to suggest other civil rights leaders that should be honored at the park as well. Details on the session will be posted here.