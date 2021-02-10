’15 and the Mahomies’, KCMO Parks and Rec want your help designing metro park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The foundation set up by Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is working with the city’s parks department to turn a Kansas City park into a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as local civil rights leaders, and those involved want your thoughts.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $1 million to improve the park at 1900 Swope Parkway. The design calls for all-inclusive play areas, a shelter, and inspiration columns.

The Kansas City, Mo., Parks and Recreation Department released an interactive map to help you share your ideas. It allows you to zoom in and out of the park. There are descriptions of different play areas and the type of equipment that could be added to each area. You can click on a circle, find pictures of the equipment, and then let the city know if you like the idea or not.

The map also shows the plan for the personalized brick pavers. Money raised through the sale of the Legacy Bricks will also be used to build the interactive park. The bricks are available in 5 different styles and are still available. Crews are expected to begin installing the bricks at the park this spring or summer.

The next meeting for community input at the park is Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. You do need to register to attend the virtual meeting.