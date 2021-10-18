’15 feet away from my front door’: Parkville bar near fatal train crash recalls tragic evening

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Parkville is a walkable spot filled with shops and restaurants and on Saturday night, it was a booming area with a beer festival being held in the area.

“A lot of people in town. The downtown area was jumping. A very festive day,” Riverpark Pub owner Troy Todd said.

The mood quickly changed after learning that a man was hit by a train yards away from the pub.

According to Parkville police, Christopher Burdick was walking northbound at the Main Street pedestrian crossing when he walked in front of an oncoming train.

“We never thought we would see anything like this and this close, 15 feet away from my front door,” Todd said.

Parkville police captain Jon Jordan said the incident remains under investigation and called it a rare occurrence.

“This is the first train accident like this that I can recall in several years,” Jordan said.

Todd said something needs to be done to make that area safer as many people cross the tracks on a regular basis.

“It’s a tragic thing. Something could possibly be done about that. I don’t know what the answer could be. Maybe another drop arm on the sidewalk,” Todd said. “My heart goes out to them.. like I said it was festive joyous evening. something like that happens and everything just stops.”