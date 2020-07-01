15-year-old boy on bicycle dies after being hit by USPS vehicle in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle has died after being hit by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

Officers were called to the area of 20th and Denver just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on a crash involving a bicyclist.

KCPD determined an on-duty USPS vehicle was driving eastbound on E. 20th Street when it collided with a bicyclist who pulled out of an alleyway west of Denver Avenue.

Police said the Kansas City teen lost control and fell into the USPS vehicle’s path.

He died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. His name has not been released at this time.

The USPS employee stopped at the scene, a police spokesperson said, and has been released pending further investigation.