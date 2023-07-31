LENEXA, Kan. — A 15-year-old is now facing charges after a Lenexa teen was shot in the face over the weekend.

The 15-year-old, who FOX4 is not naming because he’s a juvenile, has been charged with aggravated battery in Johnson County.

Police were called to the area of 91st Street and Pflumm Road on Friday night after a 16-year-old girl called 911, saying she was in a vehicle, driving away from a shooting scene. Officers located the vehicle near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

Lenexa police said the 16-year-old had been shot in the face but is expected to survive.

Police determined the girl was in the front passenger seat while another female teen drove. The 15-year-old was in the backseat with a handgun. Lenexa police said the girls knew the 15-year-old.

As they were driving, the 15-year-old fired the gun, hitting the 16-year-old.

The boy got out of the vehicle and ran before officers arrived. A few hours later, his parent brought him to the Lenexa Police Department, and officers took him into custody.

The 15-year-old appeared in juvenile court Monday, and his next court hearing is set for Aug. 7.