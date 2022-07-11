BRANSON, Mo. — A young girl is dead after she was struck by a pontoon boat Sunday afternoon while swimming at Table Rock Lake.

The 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed and a 16-year-old boy from Ballwin, Missouri, was injured when the boat crashed onto the shore just after 4 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the incident occurred when the 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat crashed where people were gathered near an outcropping of rocks called Breezy Point. Breezy Point — a place where people often stop to swim and jump off the rocks into the water — is across the lake from State Park Marina.

The crash report said that the vessel struck the swimmers before hitting a rock bluff.

The driver of the boat was tested for alcohol as required by law.

