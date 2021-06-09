15-year-old shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas identified by police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the 6600 block of Cleveland Avenue on a deadly day in the metro has been identified by police.

KCKPD identified the victim as Kaden Bauswell of Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called to the scene near Hazel Grove Elementary before noon on Tuesday where they found Bauswell on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bauswell was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

All students were inside of the elementary school at the time and the school was placed on lockdown until the scene was secured.

The suspect has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

