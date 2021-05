JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana after stopping a truck for a traffic violation on I-35 near Sunflower Road.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and picked up a scent coming from the back of the truck.

Inside they found large quantities of marijuana in bags totaling 150 pounds that were being transported from California to Ohio.

*150 pounds* of marijuana was seized by our #JCSO deputies on 1-35 near Sunflower Road. The drugs were being driven from California to Ohio. The driver was initially stopped for a traffic violation, but deputies picked up on the scent coming from the back of the truck. pic.twitter.com/JcTqXXWqXF — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 13, 2021

No booking information was immediately available upon request with the sheriff’s office.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android