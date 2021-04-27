152 Highway closed, driver reportedly threatens Kansas City police with knife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — East and westbound 152 Highway has been closed between North Brighton Avenue and I-435 as a major police operation unfolds.

Kansas City police responded to a reported stranded driver at about 4:45 this morning, April 27. When officers arrived, they found that the man had left his vehicle with a knife. The first reports said that someone was wielding a knife was in the middle of the roadway.

Police said the man threatened officers when they arrived. He then began to threaten himself with the knife.

Responders have shut down the highway and formed a perimeter. Specialized officers have arrived, and negotiators are “working toward a peaceful resolution,” police said.

“Our negotiators are trained in crisis intervention,” Capt. David Jackson said. “The negotiations are ongoing.”

Only a few SCOUT cameras exist in the area. The best working camera shows the ram from Northbound I-435 to westbound 152 closed off as officers use their lights to keep people away.

“I think this… kind of illustrates, as we reimagine policing and we start making some reforms… how quickly things change, how quickly things escalate and de-escalate,” Jackson said.

SCOUT suggests travelers headed that way in the early morning hours find a different route. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Officers are headed to the scene, as is a FOX4 photographer. We hope to get more information and a better visual as the situation unfolds.

